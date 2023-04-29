Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jurickson Profar -- hitting .205 with a double, a home run, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 16 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this season (29.2%), Profar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.