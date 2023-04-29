Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 25, Murray put up 35 points and five assists in a 112-109 win versus the Timberwolves.

If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20 22.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 33.5 30.1 33.1 PR 27.5 23.9 26.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns

Murray has taken 16 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the league, conceding 111.6 points per game.

The Suns give up 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Suns give up 23.4 assists per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.