Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elias Diaz -- .265 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .316.
- Diaz has had a hit in 17 of 24 games this season (70.8%), including multiple hits six times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5%.
- In six games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
