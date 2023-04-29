The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .222 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.

In 56.5% of his 23 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (17.4%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has an RBI in five of 23 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings