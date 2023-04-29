The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, will play at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 112-109 win over the Timberwolves, Brown had 14 points.

In this article we will break down Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.4 3 PRA -- 19 21.9 PR 15.5 15.6 18.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the NBA, conceding 111.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Suns are 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns give up 23.4 assists per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.