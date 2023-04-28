Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .227.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (16.0%), homering in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- In eight games this year (32.0%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.