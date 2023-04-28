The Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) and Colorado Rockies (8-18) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the Royals, and the Rockies a series win over the Guardians.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (1-3, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (2-2, 4.28 ERA).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (2-2, 4.28 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In five games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.28 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.

Freeland is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Freeland is trying to record his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Kelly (1-3) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 34-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 4.10, a 1.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.329.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Kelly has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.10), 56th in WHIP (1.329), and 44th in K/9 (8.5).

