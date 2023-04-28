How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Coors Field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 21 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
- The Rockies rank 17th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 25th in the majors with 98 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rockies rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.04 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.466 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Freeland (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- In five starts, Freeland has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Cristopher Sanchez
|4/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 9-3
|Away
|José Ureña
|Zack Wheeler
|4/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Cal Quantrill
|4/25/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-1
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-1
|Away
|German Márquez
|Tanner Bibee
|4/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Merrill Kelly
|4/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Tommy Henry
|4/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Eric Lauer
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|German Márquez
|Freddy Peralta
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
