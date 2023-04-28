Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Colorado Rockies and starter Kyle Freeland on Friday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 11 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet RM
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Coors Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Diamondbacks -125 +105 11 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

  • In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.
  • When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.
  • The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).
    • Colorado and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 7.8.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rockies have won in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Colorado has won six of its 19 games, or 31.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 26 opportunities.
  • In three games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-7 5-11 3-7 5-11 5-13 3-5

