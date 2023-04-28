J.T. Compher will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Prop bets for Compher are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

J.T. Compher vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Compher has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 36 of 82 games this season, Compher has recorded a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

Compher has an assist in 27 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Compher's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Compher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Compher Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 11 52 Points 3 17 Goals 1 35 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.