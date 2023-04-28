The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .182 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .192 with five doubles and five walks.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 23 games this year.

In six games this year, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

