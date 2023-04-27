The Vegas Golden Knights are on their home ice at T-Mobile Arena against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The Jets are the underdog (+165) in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights (-195).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-195)

Golden Knights (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.0

6.0 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 14-9-23 in overtime matchups on their way to a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas is 21-8-5 (47 points) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they went 1-8-2 (four points).

Vegas has finished 4-10-5 in the 19 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 13 points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 54 times, and are 49-3-2 in those games (to register 100 points).

In the 26 games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 37 points after finishing 18-7-1.

In the 42 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 30-7-5 (65 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 20-15-3 to record 43 points.

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 46-33-3 record this season and are 10-4-14 in games that have required overtime.

In the 26 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.

This season the Jets recorded only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Winnipeg has earned 13 points (6-11-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Jets have scored more than two goals in 47 games, earning 84 points from those contests.

Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games this season and has registered 37 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 25-13-1 (51 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 45 times this season, and earned 47 points in those games.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.6 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 19.3% 22nd 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.