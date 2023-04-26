Rockies vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 26
Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (11-13) and Colorado Rockies (8-17) going head-to-head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on April 26.
German Marquez (2-1) will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Cleveland Guardians.
Rockies vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Rockies vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).
- The Rockies have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a mark of 5-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Colorado scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (97 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked ERA (5.07) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 21
|@ Phillies
|L 4-3
|Noah Davis vs Aaron Nola
|April 22
|@ Phillies
|L 4-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Cristopher Sanchez
|April 23
|@ Phillies
|L 9-3
|José Ureña vs Zack Wheeler
|April 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-0
|Austin Gomber vs Cal Quantrill
|April 25
|@ Guardians
|W 5-1
|Ryan Feltner vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|German Márquez vs TBA
|April 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Merrill Kelly
|April 29
|Diamondbacks
|-
|José Ureña vs Tommy Henry
|April 30
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tommy Henry
|May 2
|Brewers
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Eric Lauer
|May 3
|Brewers
|-
|Noah Davis vs Freddy Peralta
