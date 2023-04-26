Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Rantanen against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -135)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen has averaged 22:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +15).

In Rantanen's 82 games played this season he's scored in 44 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Rantanen has a point in 58 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 35 times.

Rantanen has an assist in 37 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Rantanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.4%.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 10 105 Points 7 55 Goals 5 50 Assists 2

