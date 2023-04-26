Ja Morant and LeBron James are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at FedExForum.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Monday, the Lakers knocked off the Grizzlies 117-111 in OT, led by Austin Reaves with 23 points. Desmond Bane was the leading scorer for the losing side with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 36 7 3 1 0 3 Ja Morant 19 4 7 3 1 1 Jaren Jackson Jr. 14 14 1 0 5 0

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Austin Reaves 23 4 6 1 0 2 LeBron James 22 20 7 0 2 1 D'Angelo Russell 17 1 3 0 0 3

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant is tops on the Grizzlies with 26.2 points per game (10th in league) and 8.1 assists (fifth in league), while also posting 5.9 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in league).

Bane puts up 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones averages 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks posts 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is the Lakers' top rebounder (12.5 per game), and he produces 25.9 points and 2.6 assists.

James paces the Lakers in scoring (28.9 points per game) and assists (6.8), and averages 8.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell tops the Lakers in assists (6.2 per game), and puts up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt is putting up 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 54.6% of his shots from the field.

The Lakers get 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 22.4 13.4 2.7 1.4 3.4 0.2 Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 20.9 6.9 1.6 0.8 2.2 1.7 LeBron James LAL 25.4 9.7 6.2 0.8 1.3 2.5 Desmond Bane MEM 20.6 4.8 4.1 0.6 0.2 2.5 Austin Reaves LAL 18.6 3.6 4.5 0.4 0.1 2.1 Ja Morant MEM 14.4 4.6 5.3 0.6 0.2 1.3

