On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .187 with four doubles and five walks.

In 12 of 22 games this year (54.5%), Tovar has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 22 games this year.

Tovar has driven in a run in six games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in eight of 22 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings