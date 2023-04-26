On Wednesday, Charlie Blackmon (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .274.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (14 of 23), with multiple hits eight times (34.8%).

In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Blackmon has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings