Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26 features the Boston Bruins hosting the Florida Panthers at TD Garden at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are up 3-1 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+205) against the Bruins (-245).

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-245)

Bruins (-245) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 65-12-5 overall and 11-5-16 in overtime contests.

Boston is 19-6-2 (40 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins registered just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has taken 14 points from the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (6-3-2 record).

The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 69 games (61-5-3, 125 points).

In the 39 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 69 points after finishing 33-3-3.

In the 53 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 38-10-5 (81 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 29-3-0 to record 58 points.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 6-8-14 record in overtime contests this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.

Florida has earned 31 points (12-5-7) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

In nine games this season when the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Panthers have earned 86 points in their 59 games with more than two goals scored.

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 34 games this season and has recorded 42 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 28 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

