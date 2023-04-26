Avalanche vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Avalanche are favored (-180) against the Kraken (+155).
Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-180)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.4)
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche have gone 15-8-23 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 51-24-7.
- Colorado is 17-8-5 (39 points) in its 30 games decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they went 2-2-3 (seven points).
- Colorado has taken eight points from the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (3-10-2 record).
- The Avalanche are 47-9-3 in the 59 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 97 points).
- In the 36 games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 23-10-3 record (49 points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 33-12-4 (70 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 17-13-3 to register 37 points.
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|8th
|33.2
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|6th
|24.5%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|17th
|79%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
