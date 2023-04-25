The Colorado Rockies, including Yonathan Daza (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is batting .260 with six doubles and three walks.

Daza has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).

In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Daza has had an RBI in seven games this season.

He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this season.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings