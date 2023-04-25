Peyton Battenfield will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (11-12) on Tuesday, April 25 against the Colorado Rockies (7-17), who will answer with Ryan Feltner. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Battenfield - CLE (0-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (1-2, 6.16 ERA)

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 15 games this season and won seven (46.7%) of those contests.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

