How to Watch the Rockies vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Ryan Feltner, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 20 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 66 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 23rd in MLB with a .375 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 92 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.29 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.490 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Feltner (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In four starts this season, Feltner has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-0
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Matt Strahm
|4/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Aaron Nola
|4/22/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Cristopher Sanchez
|4/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 9-3
|Away
|José Ureña
|Zack Wheeler
|4/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Cal Quantrill
|4/25/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Xzavion Curry
|4/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Merrill Kelly
|4/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Tommy Henry
|4/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Ryne Nelson
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Eric Lauer
