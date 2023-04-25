Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 11.5 (-133) 8.5 (-118) 0.5 (-250)
  • Jokic's 24.5 points per game average is equal to Tuesday's over/under.
  • Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • Jokic has hit 0.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (-105) 4.5 (+100) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-143)
  • Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 2.5 less than Tuesday's prop total.
  • He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under (6.5).
  • His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (-105) 6.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (-128)
  • Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 1.8 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
  • Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Gordon has hit 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-125) 5.5 (-118) 5.5 (+125) 2.5 (-161)
  • Edwards is averaging 24.6 points in the 2022-23 season, 2.9 less than Tuesday's prop total.
  • Edwards' rebounding average of 5.8 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).
  • Edwards has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Edwards' 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB AST
13.5 (-115) 12.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161)
  • Tuesday's points prop bet for Rudy Gobert is 13.5 points. That is 0.1 more than his season average of 13.4.
  • Gobert has averaged 0.9 less rebounds per game (11.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).
  • Gobert has averaged 1.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).

