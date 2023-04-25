The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .210 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Profar has recorded a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Guardians allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
