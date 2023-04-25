Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-115) 9.5 (-149) 4.5 (+115) 3.5 (-105)
  • Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-110) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+105)
  • The 26.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Tuesday is 0.1 less than his scoring average on the season (26.6).
  • He has pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's prop bet.
  • He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (-115) 4.5 (+105) 3.5 (-167) 2.5 (+115)
  • Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 3.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.
  • White averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-120) 3.5 (-111) 10.5 (-105) 2.5 (+100)
  • The 27.5-point prop total for Young on Tuesday is 1.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 26.2.
  • Young averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).
  • Young has dished out 10.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB AST
10.5 (-128) 10.5 (-133) 0.5 (-105)
  • Tuesday's over/under for Clint Capela is 10.5 points. That's 1.5 fewer than his season average of 12.
  • Capela's per-game rebound average of 11 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (10.5).
  • Capela's season-long assist average -- 0.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (0.5).

