Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 114-108 loss to the Timberwolves (his last action) Gordon produced 14 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gordon's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 14.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7 Assists 2.5 3 3.2 PRA 23.5 25.9 24.5 PR -- 22.9 21.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Gordon is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Gordon's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 115.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have given up 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25 assists per game.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 43 14 7 3 1 1 0 4/21/2023 31 14 7 0 1 0 1 4/19/2023 33 12 10 3 0 0 0 4/16/2023 23 13 5 1 2 0 1 2/7/2023 26 24 3 8 2 2 4 1/18/2023 29 12 3 1 1 1 0 1/2/2023 33 12 16 6 0 0 1

