The Colorado Rockies, including Yonathan Daza (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is batting .260 with six doubles and three walks.

Daza has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (23.8%).

In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Daza has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings