Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, April 24, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and brodcast on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs lead 2-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Lightning -110 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Maple Leafs (-110).

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-110) Maple Leafs (-110) -

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have gone 40-23 when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 40-26 (winning 60.6%).

The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won 11, or 68.8%, of those games.

Toronto has a record of 11-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Maple Leafs have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 280 (8th) Goals 278 (9th) 252 (14th) Goals Allowed 220 (7th) 71 (3rd) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 53 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (11th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Lightning's 280 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Lightning rank 14th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (252 total) in NHL action.

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +28 goal differential .

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

In Toronto's past 10 games, it has hit the over twice.

In the last 10 games, Maple Leafs' games average 9.7 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 220 goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

Their fifth-best goal differential is +58.

