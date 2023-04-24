The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .197 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), Profar has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings