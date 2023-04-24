On Monday, Charlie Blackmon (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.

Blackmon has had a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings