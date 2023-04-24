Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Charlie Blackmon (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon has had a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
