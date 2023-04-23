Top Warriors vs. Kings Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 4
When the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and Sacramento Kings (48-34) square off at Chase Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, Jordan Poole will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
Warriors' Last Game
The Warriors knocked off the Kings, 114-97, on Thursday. Curry poured in a team-high 36 points for the Warriors, and De'Aaron Fox had 26 for the Kings.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|36
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Andrew Wiggins
|20
|7
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Jordan Poole
|16
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
Kings' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|26
|9
|9
|2
|0
|3
|Harrison Barnes
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Domantas Sabonis
|15
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry puts up 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Poole paces the Warriors at 20.4 points per game, while also putting up 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
- Klay Thompson is posting 21.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Draymond Green paces the Warriors at 6.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 8.5 points.
- Kevon Looney is tops on his team in rebounds per game (9.3), and also posts 7 points and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis is No. 1 on the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and produces 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Fox is the Kings' top scorer (25 points per game), and he produces 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- The Kings receive 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.
- The Kings get 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.
- The Kings receive 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Malik Monk.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|29.2
|5.1
|5.6
|0.9
|0.5
|5
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|21.8
|4.2
|6.4
|1.5
|0.2
|1.6
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|16.1
|10.5
|5.5
|1
|0.3
|0.3
|Jordan Poole
|GS
|18.8
|3.1
|3.2
|0.9
|0.4
|2.3
|Harrison Barnes
|SAC
|13.8
|3.2
|1.1
|1.4
|0
|1.3
|Klay Thompson
|GS
|19.2
|3.6
|2.2
|0.8
|0.4
|4.6
