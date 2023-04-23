Target Center is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) will go head to head on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards are players to watch for the Nuggets and Timberwolves, respectively.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves, 120-111, on Friday. Michael Porter Jr. scored a team-high 25 points for the Nuggets, and Edwards had 36 for the Timberwolves.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Michael Porter Jr. 25 9 2 1 1 4 Nikola Jokic 20 11 12 1 0 2 Jamal Murray 18 6 9 2 1 1

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Porter averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown 13.9 3.8 3.2 1.4 0.8 0.4 Jamal Murray 15.1 2.8 4.6 0.8 0.5 2.2 Aaron Gordon 11.7 5.9 2.7 0.6 0.5 0.6 Michael Porter Jr. 13.6 5.1 0.8 0.3 0.3 2.3 Nikola Jokic 8 5.4 4.1 0.6 0.3 0.3

