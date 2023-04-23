The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday when they last played. Michael Porter Jr. topped the Nuggets in the win with 25 points, while Anthony Edwards put up 36 in the losing effort for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand), Josh Minott: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 108.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 223.5

