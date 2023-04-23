Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is 206.5.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-2.5
|206.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 206.5 points 71 times.
- The average point total in New York's games this year is 229.1, 22.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks have gone 46-36-0 ATS this season.
- New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.
- New York has a record of 20-9, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 59.2% chance to win.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 61 of 82 games this season.
- Cleveland's average game total this season has been 219.1, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland is 44-38-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 206.5
|% of Games Over 206.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
|Cavaliers
|61
|74.4%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Knicks' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (27-14-0) than it has in home games (19-22-0).
- The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).
- New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
- This year, Cleveland is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-22-0 ATS (.463).
- The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|18-15
|44-38
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|6-7
|40-42
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
