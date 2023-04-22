Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on April 22 at 3:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 18 hits, which is tops among Colorado hitters this season, while batting .250 with 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last outings.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 21 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.

In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (38.1%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 21 games so far this year.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings