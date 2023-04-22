Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on April 22 at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Bryant has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 20 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

In three games this season, he has homered (15.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Bryant has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 10 of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings