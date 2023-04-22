Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Blackmon -- hitting .257 with three doubles, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on April 22 at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 63.2% of his games this season (12 of 19), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (31.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (42.1%), including one multi-run game.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.99 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
- Sanchez makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 26-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
- Over his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 2-2 record, had a 5.63 ERA, and a 1.375 WHIP.
