The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is batting .243 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 151st, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
  • Cron has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cron has picked up an RBI in four games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in three of them (16.7%).
  • In 38.9% of his games this year (seven of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.99).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Sanchez makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 26-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went three innings.
  • Over his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP, compiling a 2-2 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.