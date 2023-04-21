On Friday, Yonathan Daza (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza has five doubles and three walks while batting .262.

Daza has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (22.2%).

He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.

Daza has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

