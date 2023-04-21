Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 2-0 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|222.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 56 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 222.5 points.
- Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its matchups this year, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 41 of its 57 games, or 71.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|56
|68.3%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|49
|59.8%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Four of Nuggets' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Denver sports a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.
- When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|29-28
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|20-14
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
