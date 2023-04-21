Kris Bryant -- hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.467) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 66th in slugging.

In 78.9% of his 19 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Bryant has had an RBI in six games this season.

In nine of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings