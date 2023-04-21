The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

ABC, MSG, and BSOH Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.0 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are allowing 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.3 points per game (25th in NBA) while allowing 106.9 per outing (first in league).

The teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 220 points per game combined, 8.5 more points than this matchup's total.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Cleveland is 42-38-2 ATS this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 23.5 -141 24.0 Julius Randle 23.5 -110 25.1 RJ Barrett 16.5 -105 19.6 Immanuel Quickley 11.5 -110 14.9 Josh Hart 8.5 -120 9.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Isaiah Hartenstein or another Knicks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Knicks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.