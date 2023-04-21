The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Green, in his previous game (April 19 win against the Timberwolves) posted 11 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Green's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.8 7.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 11.6 11.8 PR -- 10.4 10.2 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.8



Jeff Green Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Green is responsible for taking 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 115.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have given up 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are 10th in the NBA, giving up 25 per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeff Green vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 26 11 0 2 1 1 0 4/16/2023 23 0 2 1 0 1 1 2/7/2023 14 7 3 2 1 0 0 2/5/2023 18 5 3 0 0 1 1

