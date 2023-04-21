The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .161 with .

Castro has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.

Castro has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings