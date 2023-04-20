Elias Diaz -- 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado with 19 hits and an OBP of .400 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 28th in slugging.
  • In 72.2% of his 18 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Diaz has driven home a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
  • He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.10).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
  • Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 2.13 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .156 to opposing batters.
