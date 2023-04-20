On Thursday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .283 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Montero has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on four occasions (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings