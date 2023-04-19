Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will meet Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+100). The matchup's over/under has been set at 11.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -120 +100 11.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 3-9 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 18 opportunities.

The Rockies have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 2-7 3-3 2-10 3-9 2-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.