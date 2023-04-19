Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7) versus the Colorado Rockies (5-13) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on April 19.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (1-1, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (0-3, 8.16 ERA).

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have won in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 3-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 3.8 runs per game (69 total), Colorado is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.28) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule