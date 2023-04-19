The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 221.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Denver's outings this year is 228.3, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 77.8% chance to win.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

Three of Nuggets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

At home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-21-0).

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

When Denver scores more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.