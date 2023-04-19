The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Location: Denver, Colorado

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)

Timberwolves (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (222)



The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Timberwolves this season, recording an ATS record of 44-36-2, as opposed to the 39-41-2 record of the T-Wolves.

Denver covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (50%).

Both Denver and Minnesota games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season.

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Timberwolves are 21-22, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this season, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).

